Lucknow man loses wallet in Dubai cab, gets it back within an hour: ‘Respect for honesty and system efficiency’

Taking to X, the user, identified as Alok Tiwari, wrote, “Lost my wallet in a Dubai cab and didn’t even file a complaint. The driver handed it to the police, and they tracked me down in under an hour. When I checked the wallet, only 20 AED was missing even though it had 500 AED. I was shocked… then realised maybe that was just the taxi fare. Respect for honesty and system efficiency.”

A post by a man from Lucknow describing his experience of losing his wallet in Dubai and getting it back within an hour has struck a chord with social media users.

Social media reacts The post has garnered more than 723,000 views, and the comments section quickly filled with comparisons and personal reflections. One user shared, “Lost my wallet in India, that too at a tourist place in Goa. After a few days, I was contacted by the local police, and everything inside the wallet was intact. The finder handed it over to the police. I tried to get information about the finder, but the police didn’t know who the good Samaritan was.”

Another user commented, “The driver would be put in prison and get lashed if he intended to steal it and got caught. That’s why no one dares to steal stuff.” Echoing a similar sentiment, one person wrote, “True. The fear of law and hence adherence is so good.”

Some reactions were brief but enthusiastic. “Wow, classic Dubai magic!” one user remarked, while another added, “Fear of govt and particularly its law.”

Others focused more on infrastructure than fear. One comment noted, “Dubai’s system works in ways most cities can’t match. Lost items are logged quickly and tracked digitally.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)