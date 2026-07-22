Lucky break up? Ferran Torres's ‘ended’ relationship with GF Martina Hunter days before World Cup final, report says

Many doubted Ferran Torres, but the Barcelona forward delivered what may be Spain's most significant goal since Andrés Iniesta's iconic strike.

Ferran Torres reportedly made a major personal decision during the World Cup campaign. (Instagram)

His clinical finish slipped past a crowd of Argentine defenders attempting to block it and finally beat Emiliano Martínez, who had already produced 10 saves in that World Cup final for Argentina.

Private life In spotlight

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However, as Spain celebrates its World Cup triumph, a surprising revelation linked to Ferran Torres' personal life has begun making headlines. The Spain No. 7 reportedly made a major personal decision during the World Cup campaign.

While it did not happen immediately before the final, the decision is believed to have been made during Spain's World Cup knockout-stage campaign.

Breakup done days before final

According to Spanish journalist Javi de Hoyos, as reported by Bild, Ferran Torres ended his relationship with influencer Martina Hunter before Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Belgium on July 10.

After speaking to sources close to both individuals, De Hoyos said, "I have spoken with people close to both of them, and they confirm that the romance is over, at least for now."

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{{^usCountry}} The journalist had also shared an Instagram video discussing the situation on July 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The journalist had also shared an Instagram video discussing the situation on July 9. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Spain leapfrog Argentina to become No.1 in latest FIFA rankings, Portugal move out of top five after dismal World Cup

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De Hoyos further claimed that although Torres and Alguero were never officially in a relationship, the pair had recently been spotted partying together in Ibiza, Spain. He was also the first reporter to reveal that the two had been seen spending time together.

Romance stayed largely private

Alguero recently wrapped up a vacation in Bali, something reflected through her latest Instagram posts. As a result, she did not appear to be in Spain to celebrate Torres and La Roja's World Cup triumph.

Reports also suggest that the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram following their reported breakup.

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Ferran Torres reportedly began dating Spanish influencer Martina Alguero in early 2026.

Over the following months, the two were frequently spotted together on holidays, including trips to Ibiza, although they chose to keep their romance out of the public eye and never officially confirmed the relationship.

Alguero has built a following of nearly 60,000 on Instagram.

Torres becomes national hero

Meanwhile, Torres' 106th-minute winner will likely go down as the most important goal of his career.

Also read: FIFA deletes red card given to Argentina's Leandro Paredes for jabbing Spain's Eric Garcia, no disciplinary action yet

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The 26-year-old returned to Spain as a national hero and, reportedly, one of the country's most sought-after bachelors.