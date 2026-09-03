'Macharo ka aatank': Hyderabad woman's video showing huge mosquito swarm leaves internet stunned

A Hyderabad woman's video showing a huge swarm of mosquitoes hovering over trees has left social media users startled.

The unusual sight sparked a discussion in the comments. (Instagram/@monicajuyal.official)

In a video shared on Instagram, Monica can be seen pointing her camera towards a tree, where a dark, wispy swarm rises above the foliage against the evening sky. At first glance, the movement appears almost like smoke or flames emerging from behind the trees.

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Monica explained that when she first noticed the phenomenon, she thought there could be a fire burning behind or underneath the trees, with the flames creating the unusual pattern in the sky. "But after 4 to 5 minutes, mujhe aisa realise hua ki kuch aur hi hai. Flame toh nahi lag raha... Aap guess kar sakte ho kya hai?" she said, before zooming in on the swarm.

"Guys, ye machhar hai yaar. Kya hai ye? Pehli baar life mein maine dekha," Monica said after realising what she was looking at.

Describing the insects' movement, she compared it to a snake-like or "nagin" dance above the trees. "Saare machhar... ekdum saap ki tarah, aise nagin ki tarah dance kar rahe hain ped ke upar," she said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} She then turned to her daughter and asked what she thinks the phenomenon is. The daughter says she does not know, prompting Monica to tell her, "These are mosquitoes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then turned to her daughter and asked what she thinks the phenomenon is. The daughter says she does not know, prompting Monica to tell her, "These are mosquitoes." {{/usCountry}}

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"Guys Hyderabad mai macharo ka aatank shuru," Monica wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

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(Also Read: ‘No civic sense left': Shoppers seen lounging on IKEA Hyderabad furniture in viral video)

Social media reactions

The unusual sight sparked a discussion in the comments, with several users reacting to the sheer size and movement of the swarm.

One user wrote, "Because of eradication of dragonflies the natural predators of mosquitoes all this happened."

"Omg scary," commented another.

"Hitech city no its mosquitoes city," jokingly wrote a third user.

"horror lag rha h bhai," said another.

"Presence of the predator in the food chain is the core aspect of ecological balance, and when it's disturbed, it leads to issues like these....epidemiological and also community imbalance....Food hierarchy needs to be balanced out, hope government will reintroduce natural predators," wrote one user.

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