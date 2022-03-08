Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit celebrates son Ryan’s birthday with this heartwarming post

Madhuri Dixit's heartwarming post to celebrate son Ryan's birthday will leave you with a smile.
The image was posted by Madhuri Dixit on Instagram.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 04:59 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Madhuri Dixit is a regular user of Instagram. From taking part in viral trends to sharing snippets from her professional and personal life, she posts about many different things. Just like her latest post that she shared for her son Ryan. In the post, she shared an image along with a heartfelt message to celebrate his birthday.

“Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son,” she wrote. She concluded the post with a few hashtags. They’re #Birthday, #BirthdayBoy, #17thBirthday, and #Family.

The Fame Game actor also posted an image with her post. The picture shows her with her husband Sriram Nene and son Ryan.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a little over 30 minutes ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 59,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some also reacted by wishing “Happy birthday” to Ryan. A few also expressed themselves using heart emoticons.

“Happiest birthday dear Ryan! May your life be full of happiness and love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” posted another. “Nice,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Madhuri Dixit?

