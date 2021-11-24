Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit shows off iconic Ek Do Teen hook step while grooving to this song

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share the video that shows her iconic Ek Do Teen hook step with a twist.
Madhuri Dixit showcasing the iconic Ek Do Teen hook step.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 02:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Madhuri Dixit often takes to Instagram to share different videos of herself, including the ones that show her taking part in various social media trends. Case in point, this video that showcases her dan to the song Me Too by pop singer Meghan Trainor. Recently, the song has gone viral on the gram with many people posting videos while grooving to it.

“If I was you,” the actor wrote while posting the video. She also used the hashtags #reelsinstagram and #trendingreels.

The video opens to show her showcasing awesome moves to the song. At one point, she also recreates her iconic steps from the hit number Ek Do Teen from the 1988 movie Tezaab.

Take a look at the amazing moves:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many shared appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many posted heart or fire emoticons to express themselves.

What are your thoughts on the share by Madhuri Dixit?

