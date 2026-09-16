Maharashtra employee gets legal notice demanding 1.67 lakh after resigning: ‘They still owe me around 15 days’ salary’

A Maharashtra employee turned to Reddit claiming their former employer sent a legal notice demanding ₹1.67 lakh post-resignation. Claiming the demand includes arbitrary business losses and unmentioned notice period fees, the employee sought guidance.

The employee claimed getting the legal notice nearly a month after resigning. (Representational image created using AI.)

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“[Maharashtra] Former employer sent me a legal notice demanding ₹1.67 lakh after I resigned. Is this valid?,” a Reddit user claimed.

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The person continued that they resigned from the job in August. However, recently they received a legal notice demanding ₹1,67,549.

Giving a breakdown of their former employer is demanding, the Reddit user wrote:

₹24,000 for alleged 30-day notice period

₹18,549 recruitment/replacement expenses

₹1,00,000 alleged business losses

₹25,000 legal fees

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{{^usCountry}} The person continued, “The main issue is that my LOI/offer letter does not mention a 30-day notice period,” adding that after serving their notice period, the company assets were collected by the MD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person continued, “The main issue is that my LOI/offer letter does not mention a 30-day notice period,” adding that after serving their notice period, the company assets were collected by the MD. {{/usCountry}}

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“They are now alleging unauthorized cessation, failure to serve notice and incomplete handover, and are claiming ₹1 lakh for losses. They also still owe me around 15 days’ salary from August despite several follow-ups.”

Take a look at the full post:

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Hire an actual lawyer and reply to the legal notice ASAP.” Another posted, “Just ignore.”

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A third expressed, “Lawyer here. The company’s demand is certainly challengeable. If the offer/LOI contains no 30-day notice clause and the promised Employment Agreement was never provided or signed, they cannot simply invent a 30-day notice obligation and demand INR 24,000/- on that basis. The business loss and recruitment/replacement expenses also cannot be recovered merely by putting those figures in a legal notice. They would have to establish a contractual basis for such liability and prove an actual, legally recoverable loss caused by your resignation. The fact that you returned all company property, were not asked to continue working or complete any further handover, and the MD himself collected the assets is also relevant to their allegation of unauthorized cessation. Importantly, they still owe you approximately 15 days’ salary, so mention that in your reply and demand payment along with a proper calculation of your dues.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)