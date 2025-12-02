‘Maja maa chhu’: Vietnamese man stuns Indian couple in viral clip, greets them in Gujarati

A tourist couple from India recorded an unexpected exchange in Vietnam recently, after a local greeted them in Hindi and then switched to Gujarati within seconds. The short clip, posted by travel vlogger Nik Sindhav, has been circulating widely across social platforms. The Vietnamese man said spoke to the Indian couple in Gujarati.(Instagram/bearded__daddy)

A brief exchange turns into a viral clip

Sindhav and his wife, Miral, were in Vietnam when they interacted with a local during a routine stop. The video shows the conversation opening with the young man saying he knew “more than Hindi,” before asking the couple which language they spoke at home.

Miral mentioned she was Gujarati. Sindhav followed that up with a simple “Kem chho?”

The response came instantly. The man replied, “Maja maa,” surprising the couple. The video captures their reaction more than anything else - quick laughs, a short pause, and then another round of greetings.

Online reactions mirror similar encounters

After Sindhav posted the clip, the comments began filling with stories that sounded almost identical. One user wrote, “I met this guy too. He said he watched all the episodes of Balika Vadhu, and he was so amazed to see my wedding bangles as he had seen those in Balika Vadhu.” Another viewer joked, “Bro took 2 seconds to download gujarati in his software.”

A separate comment pointed out that such exchanges are fairly routine in the country, saying, “Nothing surprising. They meet several Indian tourists and that is how they learn the languages. Very sweet people in Vietnam.”

A trend seen across tourist-heavy stops

While the clip is brief, it reflects a broader pattern. Popular destinations in Vietnam have seen large inflows of Indian visitors over recent years, and basic phrases from Indian languages appear regularly in markets, transport hubs, and small cafes. Encounters like the one recorded by Sindhav tend to surface online, each drawing new attention.

For Sindhav and Miral, the moment lasted only a minute. But the video has carried much further, becoming the latest example of how small interactions in busy tourist spaces often end up defining the day for travellers - and, occasionally, going viral.