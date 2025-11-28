Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Video: 4 tourists stuck mid-air for over 2 hours in Kerala’s ‘sky-dining’ restaurant after crane failure

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 07:10 pm IST

The platform came to a halt nearly 150 feet in the air, leaving the visitors unable to descend.

Four tourists, including two children, were left stranded about 150 feet above ground in Anachal in Kerala's Munnar on Friday after a crane supporting a sky-dining restaurant malfunctioned.

The group remained stuck for more than two hours before fire and rescue personnel reached the spot around 4 pm. (ANI)
The group remained stuck for more than two hours before fire and rescue personnel reached the spot around 4 pm. (ANI)

The group remained stuck for more than two hours before fire and rescue personnel reached the spot around 4 pm. Authorities were alerted. All four members of the family were safely rescued, PTI reported.

Also read| PM Modi unveils 77-feet tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Reportedly, rescuers climbing ropes to reach the suspended dining platform. The two children and their mother were brought down first, followed by the father and a female restaurant staff member. By around 4.30 pm, all five people had been safely evacuated.

The staff member later told TV channels that there was no panic onboard, as she had undergone training for such emergencies. She added that the family hailed from Kozhikode.

Also read| India sends relief to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, PM Modi offers condolences

Fire officials said the restaurant management did not contact the fire and rescue service for help. Units from Munnar and Adimali were deployed only after officials learnt about the incident through local media.

Police also confirmed that the management failed to inform them, and it was nearby residents who alerted authorities. Locals said the tourists had been stranded since around 1.30 pm.

Officials believe a hydraulic failure in the crane caused the platform to stop mid-air. The sky-dining restaurant is part of an adventure tourism project in the hill district.

(With PTI inputs)

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Video: 4 tourists stuck mid-air for over 2 hours in Kerala’s ‘sky-dining’ restaurant after crane failure
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On