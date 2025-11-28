Video: 4 tourists stuck mid-air for over 2 hours in Kerala’s ‘sky-dining’ restaurant after crane failure

Four tourists, including two children, were left stranded about 150 feet above ground in Anachal in Kerala's Munnar on Friday after a crane supporting a sky-dining restaurant malfunctioned. The group remained stuck for more than two hours before fire and rescue personnel reached the spot around 4 pm. (ANI)

The group remained stuck for more than two hours before fire and rescue personnel reached the spot around 4 pm. Authorities were alerted. All four members of the family were safely rescued, PTI reported.

Reportedly, rescuers climbing ropes to reach the suspended dining platform. The two children and their mother were brought down first, followed by the father and a female restaurant staff member. By around 4.30 pm, all five people had been safely evacuated.

The staff member later told TV channels that there was no panic onboard, as she had undergone training for such emergencies. She added that the family hailed from Kozhikode.

Fire officials said the restaurant management did not contact the fire and rescue service for help. Units from Munnar and Adimali were deployed only after officials learnt about the incident through local media.

Police also confirmed that the management failed to inform them, and it was nearby residents who alerted authorities. Locals said the tourists had been stranded since around 1.30 pm.

Officials believe a hydraulic failure in the crane caused the platform to stop mid-air. The sky-dining restaurant is part of an adventure tourism project in the hill district.

(With PTI inputs)