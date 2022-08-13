Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Makeup artist’s video of Nigerian woman in Indian bridal attire wins hearts. Watch

Makeup artist’s video of Nigerian woman in Indian bridal attire wins hearts. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 13, 2022 10:21 AM IST
The makeup artist took to Instagram to share a video of a Nigerian woman in Indian bridal attire.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Nigerian woman in an Indian bridal attire.(Insatgram/@neha_waraich_grover_nwg)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a bride shared online is creating a buzz online. Wondering why? The video, shared on Instagram, shows a Nigerian woman dressed in Indian attire. It is the wonderful getup of the bride and also her makeup which has now stunned people.

Makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover shared the video of the bride on her Instagram page. “Isn’t she looking Indian after makeover. Ps: It was my dream to do an African girl as an Indian bride. I was looking for an African model for that, and then I got this real bride... yipppeee! Felt so lucky that I got an opportunity to doll her up for her big big day,” she wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a text that reads, “African girl being an Indian bride. The video also shows how the makeup artist helps her get ready for her wedding. She also shared another video which explains that the bride is a Nigerian.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the makeup video of the bride:

The video has been posted a few days ago. With over 4,400 likes, the share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Awwwwwwww so proud of you and our culture too… perfect choice of her to choose you... She is beautiful and was looking more gorgeous after your magic touch,” praised an Instagram user. “How beautiful she looks,” expressed another. “Looking gorgeous,” wrote a third. Many also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP