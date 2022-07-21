Mallika Dua engages in interesting ‘conversations’ with her bird friends at London’s Hyde Park. Watch

Comedian Mallika Dua’s recent video involving her ‘bird friends’ at London’s Hyde Park has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Instagram, the video shows her having a ‘conversation’ with a few birds chilling at the park in Central London.

“How are you frands? Batao na? Also, Hyde Park ki birdies ne mujhe kaafi miss kiya. We are very very close now. Watch till the end,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a bird sitting by a waterbody. Dua is heard asking the bird how she is doing. At one point, she also compliments the style of the bird. That, however, is not all.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 87,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Hahahahaha!!!” posted an Instagram user. “Wholesome,” commented another. “I have Lol’ed so hard on this video,” read a part of another comment. “Hahahahahahahahahahahhahahaha. I missed this so much !!! The pink Gucci fashion was on point and flash mob @mallikadua tiger zinda hai!” shared a third. “Best voice-over,” wrote a fourth.