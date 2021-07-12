Home / Trending / Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable
The fluffy mama cat carrying her kitten in her mouth and bringing it over next to the sleeping baby. (Reddit/ameen__shaikh)
Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

The video shows the mama cat bringing her kitten to meet the human baby in this video posted on Reddit.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST

Pets often do things which leave pet parents surprised. And when such moments get recorded and turn up online, they leave others just as amused. This video of a mama cat, her kitten and a baby is one such sweet video that’s winning people over.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “Mama cat wants her kitten to be friends with human baby”. The heartwarming video shows the fluffy mama cat carrying her kitten in her mouth and bringing it over next to a sleeping baby. The kitten even tries to walk away but mama cat stops it from walking away. The baby, however, sleeping soundly, remains oblivious to two the kitties.

Watch the delightful video below:


Shared some 18 hours ago, the video has collected over 73,000 upvotes and lots of comments. From sharing how heartwarming the moment captured is to imagining the thoughts of the two felines, the comments section of the post is flooded with amazing reactions.

“Mama cat was thinking, ‘Let's put all the babies together so they can stay warm’ ," posted an individual. “This is daycare drop-off?" joked another. “This baby will belong to you one day, as its parents belonged to me,” wrote a third imagining what the mama cat must be telling her kitten. “They never stop amazing me. All animals not just cats,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

cats pets
