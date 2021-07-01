Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

“Cat learning what it's like to have a cat,” wrote a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The image shows the mama kitty holding the little one back.(Reddit)

Mothers of almost all species of animals are quite protective of their kids and this mother cat is an apt example of the that. A video shared on Reddit shows the cat protecting its little kitten. The video is bound to melt your heart into a puddle.

The recording starts with the feline holding back its kitten with two paws. As the little one tries to go down, the mama grabs it gently from behind. “Momma cat prevents little kitty from falling,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some five hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,300 upvotes. The adorable clip left many gushing. While some expressed how cute the whole scenario

“Cat learning what it's like to have a cat,” wrote a Reddit user. “So loving and protective momma,” commented another. “That cat has kitten mittens,” said a third.

What do you think of this adorable video?

