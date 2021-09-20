Mama dog was feeding the puppies, so dad doggo brought her a treat. Watch

If you’re someone who doesn’t get tired watching happy animal videos on the Internet, here’s something that you'll surely like. A video posted on Reddit shows two adorable dogs who are sure to bring a smile on your face.

The video is one that’s been circulating on the Internet for a while. However, it is once again collecting reactions and if you like dogs, it’s a must watch for you.

“Mom was exhausted from taking care of the pups so dad brought her a snack,” reads the caption shared along with the video. It shows a white mama dog sitting next to a window. She can be seen feeding her puppies.

Seconds later, a black dog walks up to her and drops a treat in front of her. The mama dog quickly eats the treat. The two dogs are then seen cuddling.

Watch the sweet video below:

Within 14 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 17,000 upvotes and counting. Several people have posted comments about the cute clip.

“Awwdorable! This is the sweetest family I've ever seen,” posted an individual. “And the snuggles after! The goodest boy,” wrote another.

What do you think about the video?

