Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shares powerful tips to lead with empathy under pressure: ‘Empathy, honesty, and check-ins’

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, recently shared a thoughtful post about how she leads during challenging times. In the post, she highlighted the importance of empathy, honesty, and small, meaningful habits that keep teams connected and motivated under pressure. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, shared a post on LinkedIn highlighting the role of empathy in leadership.(@ghazalalagh/Instagram)

In a LinkedIn post, Alagh reflected on a high-pressure period at Mamaearth when the team had to make a strategic shift almost overnight. “There were long days, sleepless nights, the burden of course correcting and a lot more,” she wrote.

In her post, she mentions starting meetings by simply asking, “How’s everyone really doing today?” While the conversations were often short, she said they created a space for honesty and helped the team feel supported and heard.

Alagh listed some powerful tips:

Alagh encouraged leaders to be honest and share context so that everyone understands what’s happening, not just what needs to be done.

She stressed the value of inviting input from the team, noting that good ideas can come from anywhere.

Keeping weekly goals clear and simple was another key point, focusing on three main tasks, she said, is far more effective than tackling an overwhelming to-do list.

She even highlighted the power of small rituals, such as taking breaks together, even if it’s just over a chai or coffee and a brief chat.

"No playbook works for every situation, but leading with empathy and practical steps always keeps the team steady and engaged," she adds.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Alagh’s post received a warm response on LinkedIn, with many users appreciating her honest and relatable take on leadership.

One of the users, Farah Ismail, commented, "The ‘check-in first’ approach might sound simple, but in pressure moments, it can be everything."

Another user, Smriti Garg, commented, "Leaders who normalize humanness under stress, who check in, listen, and simplify, end up creating spaces where people don’t just perform, but stay."

The post sparked thoughtful discussion around leadership under pressure, with many praising Alagh for sharing this practical advice.