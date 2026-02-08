Man, 45, charged with criminal harassment after filming strangers without consent in Canada

According to a statement released by the Toronto police service, the accused, identified as Mohamed Askar Mohamed-Razik, was taken into custody on December 10, 2025, following multiple reported encounters across the city. Investigators say he is known for recording himself approaching individuals in ways that made them uncomfortable, and they fear there may be more victims as the investigation continues.

Incidents of criminal harassment The earliest reported incident occurred on June 8, 2025, near Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street during an event. Police allege that a victim noticed the accused filming her and asked him to stop. “The accused became confrontational and continued to harass the victim. The accused did not leave the area when directed by security on scene. Police were called, and the accused left the area,” the statement said.

In another incident on August 21, 2025, at around 2:45 pm, the accused allegedly approached a TTC employee at Union Station. Police claim he held a cellphone very close to the employee’s face while filming and made harassing comments about their ethnicity.

Authorities also cited a September 27, 2025, encounter at David Pecaut Square, where a victim standing in line at a vendor was allegedly targeted. Police say the accused continued filming even after the victim asked him to stop and became increasingly confrontational during the interaction.

Investigators further allege that the man approached a female police officer on duty near Yonge and Shuter streets on May 26, 2025, filming her while making comments about her appearance. He allegedly confronted the same officer again months later, on October 4, in the Yonge and Dundas Street West area, repeating similar remarks.

Following the incidents, police identified Mohamed-Razik as a suspect and arrested him. He has been charged with four counts of criminal harassment and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Authorities have released an image of the accused and are urging potential victims to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing.