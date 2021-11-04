Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result
trending

Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the bubble-related video.
The image shows record holder Su Chung-Tai.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:52 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Blowing bubbles is a fun activity for many kids and often some adults too. However, who knew that someone can also use this timepass action to create a world record. Su Chung-Tai from China did just that to claim the title for “most soap bubbles blown inside one large bubble.” A video of him making the record was also shared online and chances are the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video. “Blowing Bubbles In A Bubble. So...many...bubbles. Su Chung-Tai has a delicate and patient technique when it comes to the gentle art of bubble blowing,” they wrote.

The video, besides showing him blowing small bubbles inside a large one, also explains about the record.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is called talent in real sense,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Satisfying,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man tweets about gifting sweets to delivery executives, post wins hearts

Heartwarming story of a dad who drove a school bus leaves people emotional

HP’s Diwali ad about juice shop captures true spirit of the festival. Watch

Woman’s footwork and dress movements during traditional Mexican dance wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP