Man breaks school’s window for a heartening reason, leaves apology letter too

When USA’s Cheektowaga Police Department received an alert about a break-in at a nearby school, they never expected to find the reason to be absolutely heartwarming. Due to an ongoing blizzard, they were a little late in responding and when they did, the cops found an apology letter. The Cheektowaga Police Department shared the wholesome story on Facebook and explained how a man broke the window to help others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Do you recognize ‘Jay’? The selflessness that people showed to help others during the storm is what WNY is really made of. A keyholder of the Pine Hill School received an alarm on Friday evening of glass break. Unfortunately, due to the deteriorating weather conditions we were unable to respond immediately to the alarm. Once we could send an officer to check the building they found one of the windows had been broken out. The officer made entry and checked the school but nothing seemed out of place. They thought that maybe the damage was caused from the hurricane winds till they saw a handwritten note left on a table. The note started with an apology for causing damage to the window and having to borrow the snow blower to rescue others that had ran of out gas and were trapped in their cars,” the department wrote. In the next few lines, they explained how the man along with others helped some people and two dogs. They concluded their post by urging people to help them identify the good samaritan. The department also shared a series of images and the apology note along with the post.

Take a look at the Facebook post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the post has received more than 3,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, it has also received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Excellent critical thinking and leadership skills. Jay you are the man and deserve a real honour and recognition as an Emergency Responder,” wrote a Facebook user. “Such an amazing story! We need more Jay's in this world. A true hero! Thank you for saving so many lives,” expressed another. “This is the most selfless and responsible story I’ve read in a long time! Thank you, Jay, for being a true hero!” praised a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON