Man carries specially-abled friend on his back to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatre

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which marked his comeback on the silver screen after four years, was released on January 25. It has since broken many records at the box office and became the fastest film to earn ₹250 crore in India. As Pathaan’s fever gripped the nation, Shah Rukh Khan fans stormed the theatres to watch the film. And this specially-abled SRK fan is no different. He travelled all the way from Bihar’s Bhagalpur to West Bengal’s Malda with the help of his friend to watch Pathaan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall.

“A disabled fan of @iamsrk, who cannot walk on his own feet. He rode on his friend’s shoulder from Bhagalpur in Bihar to watch the movie Pathan at Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal,” read the caption shared alongside the video on Twitter. The video shared by Twitter user Halim Hoque opens to show a man standing with his specially-abled friend on his back outside the theatre. As the video progresses, the man behind the camera asks them how they came to West Bengal and where they are from. Towards the end, he asks them if they are SRK’s fans, and they affirm.

Since being shared on January 25, the tweet has collected over 14,200 views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received more than 500 likes and several responses from netizens. Here’s how people reacted to the video: “Salute,” posted a Twitter user. “Aisi deewangi dekhi nhi kahin (never seen such a craze anywhere),” expressed another with a fire emoticon. “Are vai rula dia (made me cry),” shared a third. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

