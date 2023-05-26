Man catches huge cobra with bare hands, watch heart-stopping video

A video of a man fearlessly catching a cobra with his bare hands was shared online. The video shows how the man stares down at the reptile and then eventually catches it by its head. Though old, the video has again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. The image shows a man catching a cobra with bare hands. (Screengrab)

The video opens to show the man looking at the cobra that has its head raised to his waist’s length. The man then keeps staring at the reptile and slowly pushes it to the ground. He then acts quickly and grabs the reptile with his bare hands.

Take a look at the heart-stopping video:

The video was shared five hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 9,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“You come for the king, you'd best not miss,” posted a Reddit user. “Very interesting,” joined another. “So scary,” added a third. “Most people would go to the hospital immediately after step 1. You are a real pro, bro,” wrote a fourth.