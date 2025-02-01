Menu Explore
Man caught urinating inside public changing room at Mahakumbh Mela, internet calls for action

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 01, 2025 07:38 PM IST

A man was caught urinating in a public changing room at the Mahakumbh Mela, sparking outrage online as people demanded action.

The Mahakumbh Mela, known as the world's largest religious gathering, has long been a symbol of spirituality and devotion. However, a recent incident at the 45-day festival has left many questioning the moral standards of some visitors. A video circulating on social media has shown a man caught urinating inside a public changing room set up for the devotees. The footage has sparked outrage among viewers, who expressed shock at the man's actions.

A man was filmed urinating in a public changing room at the Mahakumbh Mela, triggering widespread outrage.(X/@divya_gandotra)
(Also read: ‘These guys from Adani…’: Vlogger Nas Daily visits Maha Kumbh with Gautam Adani's group)

Unsettling confrontation caught on camera

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Divya Gandotra Tandon, shows a group of men confronting the individual in an aggressive manner while he repeatedly apologises. The man seems visibly uncomfortable, yet continues to offer excuses, making the situation even more tense. What has left many puzzled and frustrated is the fact that the toilet facility was not far from the changing room, as heard in the clip. This has raised questions about the man’s lack of basic decency.

Watch the clip here:

While the location and date of the incident could not be confirmed by HT.com, the video quickly went viral, amassing 235,000 views since its sharing yesterday.

Public outrage and calls for action

The incident has stirred a strong reaction from the public, many of whom are demanding action against the man. Some have questioned how such an act could happen in a place that is meant to reflect religious values. The clip has become a topic of heated debate on social media, with numerous users expressing their frustration.

(Also read: Desi jugaad to the rescue: Parents label kids with details to navigate Mahakumbh crowd)

One user said, “This is unacceptable behaviour, especially in a place as sacred as the Mahakumbh. The authorities must take immediate action.” Another commented, “How can someone be so insensitive? What happened to basic civil sense?” A third user wrote, “Such incidents are tarnishing the reputation of the festival, and we can’t let this go unpunished.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, pointing out the disrespect shown towards the event’s sanctity and urging that stricter measures be implemented to ensure the dignity of the gathering is upheld.

