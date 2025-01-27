Man cleans graves as side hustle, earning enough cash to buy first home: ‘It is a very satisfying job’

A 31-year-old man from Harlow, England, has achieved the milestone of purchasing his first home through an unconventional yet rewarding side business—cleaning graves. Shaun Tookey, who began his venture in May 2023 alongside his full-time role as a tree surgeon, has transformed over 300 graves, offering services that range from deep cleaning to repainting lettering and adding decorative chippings. By earning between $187 ( over ₹15,535) and $562 (over ₹46,673) per job, Shaun was able to save for a deposit and secure a mortgage, enabling his family to move into their first home in December 2024, reported the New York Post. Shaun works on his side business during his days off and weekends.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Shaun works on his side business, "The Grave Cleaner,” during his days off and weekends, cleaning between two and four graves daily. His work has gained traction through TikTok and Facebook, where he shares transformation videos under the handle @thegravecleaner.

“I am trying to run a successful business and provide a service that most people can’t do,” Shaun said. “It is a very satisfying job and very rewarding. It’s nice to help others who don’t know how to go about cleaning their loved one’s gravestones.”

Stability

Shaun’s dedication has enabled him to save for a deposit and secure a mortgage, achieving a dream he once thought unattainable. “This job has given my family stability, especially with how life is hard at the minute,” he said.

In December 2024, Shaun and his family moved into their first home, a milestone he attributes to his thriving business. “It has given us financial freedom in a way. It was a massive achievement for me,” he said.

Shaun offers tailored services to his clients, considering factors like grave size, lettering type, and whether gold leaf or paint is required. Most of his jobs come through social media, though he also distributes leaflets and cards to spread awareness.

“A lot of people don’t know this service is available,” he explained. “When I go to a cemetery for a job, people will often come up to me and say they didn’t know this service existed in the UK.”

The business has not only brought financial stability but also personal satisfaction. “It gives me a steady income to provide a life for my family, something we didn’t think would be possible in this day and age,” Shaun said.

