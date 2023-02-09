Man craves McDonald’s at midnight, gets order in 10 seconds

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian man living in Bengaluru, took to Twitter to share an intriguing incident with his followers. Caleb fulfilled his midnight McDonald’s craving in a record 10 seconds. Wondering how? Read on to find out.

According to Caleb Friesen, he drove to McDonald’s Koramangala outlet only to find it closed. However, the pick-up window was open, and delivery executives were collecting the orders placed online. He used his wits and quickly placed an order through Swiggy from ‘McDonald’s to McDonald’s’. Within a matter of seconds, the delivery agent handed him his order.

“Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald’s, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald’s to McDonald’s. 10-second delivery achieved,” wrote Twitter user Caleb Friesen while sharing a video. The video captures the delivery agent who was all smiles after delivering the order in the nick of time. He even shared that it was the first time he was delivering at such a nearby place.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 35,700 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Did you also avail the post mid night Swiggy McD discount. It’s either some money off or a free McVeggie I think,” commented an individual. “Wait, don’t they have pick-up option?” enquired another. “10 seconds, haha! Zepto’s going to have a complex,” joked a third. “absolute @peakbengaluru moment!” added a fourth. “Same thing I did in HSR as KFC was closed. I ordered online same place. Though mine didn’t arrive in 10 secs,” wrote a fifth.

