Ayushmann Khurrana enters Twitter’s ‘tu-aap’ debate with his film Dum Laga Ke Haisha

For a few days now, Twitter has been brimming with several posts related to how Mumbaikars address strangers as ‘tu’ in Hindi instead of ‘aap’. The debate soon took a humorous turn, and people posted memes and videos to express their thoughts. Now, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared his take on this debate. He shared a ‘rare tu moment’ from his 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and people can’t stop themselves from sharing hilarious responses.

“A rare 'Tu' moment. Approx 230 kms away from Delhi. Dum laga ke Haisha. Circa 2015,” wrote Ayushmann Khurana while sharing a video. The short clip shows Khurrana working at a cassette shop while listening to the song Tu. Legendary singer Kumar Sanu sang the song, Varun Grover penned it, and Anu Malik composed the song. While some shared hilarious responses, others posted that the actor drove home the point.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 100 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated over 2,000 likes and a flurry of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

“Haha 230 kms away from Haridwar & Rishikesh,” wrote an individual. “The best,” commented another with a heart emoticon. “Itna witty to ek delhi Wala hi ho sakta hai (Only a Delhite can be this witty),” shared a third. “‘Tu’ moment,” posted a fourth. “Ayushmann too likes ‘TU’,” added a fifth with laughing emoticons.

