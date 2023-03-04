Man dances to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Cutiepie to surprise best friend at her mehendi ceremony. Watch

There are people who love doing something special during the wedding or pre-wedding festivities of their best friends to make things extra special. One such person is this man who surprised his bestie with a special dance performance during her mehendi ceremony. The video of his amazing performance has wowed people and many have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a dance school called The Dance Zone. “It’s your best friends mahendi you did what you planned for years,” they wrote as they shared the video. The clip opens to show a man dressed in a traditional attire dancing to the hit song Cutiepie. Toward the end of the video, two women join him in his performance too. The song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated more than 6.9 million views. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“He looks like a main character from a movie,” shared an Instagram user. “Straight fire,” posted another. “This wins,” expressed a third. “He’s a vibe,” commented a fourth. A few shared how for a moment they thought that it is Fawad Khan dancing in the video. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “Fawad Khan is that you??”