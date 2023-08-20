Man dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Delhi Metro, video sparks chatter online

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) often reminds people through their social media handles that recording videos inside metro coaches is strictly prohibited. Despite this, some individuals continue to indulge in such behaviour, causing great annoyance to fellow passengers. Now, a video of a man dancing inside the metro coach has been gaining traction on social media. As expected, it has sparked a flurry of responses from people.

Man dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai inside Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@duupdates)

“Delhi Metro scenes,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram page DU Updates. A text overlay on the video reads, “Delhi Metro passengers are getting creative nowadays.”

The video opens to show a man dancing inside the metro coach to the tunes of the Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. As the video progresses, fellow passengers can be heard suggesting different dance styles to perform. Some can even be heard cheering and laughing along.

Watch the video of a man dancing to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai below:

Since being shared on July 10, the video has collected over 3.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has garnered close to 10,000 likes and a flurry of comments from Instagram users.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a man dancing inside the Delhi Metro:

“Very good,” wrote an individual.

Another commented, “Not Delhi Metro turning into Mumbai local.”

A third enquired, “What is wrong with them?”

“I feel bad for other passengers,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Please save us,” and tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

What are your thoughts on this video?

