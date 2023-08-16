Ugly scene unfolds on Delhi Metro as women fight for space to stand
A video shared on Twitter showing two women pushing each other and verbally fighting on Delhi Metro until a third woman intervenes.
In a startling incident on Delhi Metro, two women found themselves embroiled in a heated confrontation over enough room to stand. A fellow traveller recorded the altercation, and the video has since gone viral.
“Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh.
The video opens to show two women pushing each other on Delhi Metro and engaging in a verbal spat. As the video progresses, both can be seen fighting as they attempt to assert their perspectives. Towards the end, a woman intervenes and effectively brings an end to the conflict.
Watch the video below:
Since being shared on August 15, the video has been viewed over 48,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped comments after watching this fight on Delhi Metro.
Here’s how people reacted to this video of women fighting over a place to stand inside the Delhi Metro:
A Twitter user sarcastically suggested making vlogs about the daily commutes on Delhi Metro. “Career advice after 10th: Delhi Metro mai camera le kar daily vlog karo! Jee han dosto chaliye shuru karte hain [Start daily vlogging on Delhi Metro with a camera! Yes, friends, let’s get started]!”
Another compared the fight to a “Mark Henry vs Big Show” wrestling match.
A third user likened it to a showdown between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
“Delhi metro never disappoints,” joked a fourth.
