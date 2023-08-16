Home / Trending / Ugly scene unfolds on Delhi Metro as women fight for space to stand

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 16, 2023 03:48 PM IST

A video shared on Twitter showing two women pushing each other and verbally fighting on Delhi Metro until a third woman intervenes.

In a startling incident on Delhi Metro, two women found themselves embroiled in a heated confrontation over enough room to stand. A fellow traveller recorded the altercation, and the video has since gone viral.

Women fighting on Delhi Metro over a space to stand. (Twitter/@gharkekalesh)
“Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh.

The video opens to show two women pushing each other on Delhi Metro and engaging in a verbal spat. As the video progresses, both can be seen fighting as they attempt to assert their perspectives. Towards the end, a woman intervenes and effectively brings an end to the conflict.

Since being shared on August 15, the video has been viewed over 48,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped comments after watching this fight on Delhi Metro.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of women fighting over a place to stand inside the Delhi Metro:

A Twitter user sarcastically suggested making vlogs about the daily commutes on Delhi Metro. “Career advice after 10th: Delhi Metro mai camera le kar daily vlog karo! Jee han dosto chaliye shuru karte hain [Start daily vlogging on Delhi Metro with a camera! Yes, friends, let’s get started]!”

Another compared the fight to a “Mark Henry vs Big Show” wrestling match.

A third user likened it to a showdown between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

“Delhi metro never disappoints,” joked a fourth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

