Man dances without a care as dog continues biting his leg. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 24, 2023 04:33 PM IST

In a clip shared by Instagram user Reinaldo Soares, you can see him dancing but as he is grooving, a dog bites his leg. Watch the video inside.

Several dance videos capture our attention because of their entertainment value. However, this time, a dance video that is going viral, shows something which you might have never seen. In a clip shared by Instagram user Reinaldo Soares, you can see him dancing but as he is grooving, a dog bites his leg.

Dog bites man's leg as he dances.(Instagram/@Reinaldo Soares)
Dog bites man's leg as he dances.(Instagram/@Reinaldo Soares)

The video begins to show Reinaldo Soares standing in a street and dancing to a song. As the video continues, you can see a dog that is biting his leg. However, Reinaldo Soares pays no attention to the pooch and continues with his performance.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on March 21. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh likes. The video also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That doggie is never gonna stop." A second shared, "Clapping all the way to the hospital for his shots." "Hahaha this is too much," joked a third. A fourth added, "Why is that dog chomping on him like that?" What do you think about this video?

