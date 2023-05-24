Home / Trending / Man in saree dances to Sharara, video goes viral. Watch

Man in saree dances to Sharara, video goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 24, 2023 11:21 AM IST

A man wearing a saree was seen dancing to the song Sharara. His video has gone viral and many loved his performance.

Asha Bhosle has several songs under her belt that make us want to dance. One such song is Sharara from the 2002 film Mere Yar Ki Shadi Hai. Since the song’s release, several people have created renditions of it, and some have even shared choreographies. Now, another choreography on this song has gone viral. In the video, you can see a man wearing a saree and energetically dancing to it.

Man dancing in a saree to Sharara.(Instagram/@Amit Sharma)
In a video shared by dancer Amit Sharma on Instagram, you can see him standing on a terrace and wearing a green coloured saree. Once the song plays, he gives a power-packed performance to it. Many people were in awe of his dance.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on February 28. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 24 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people loved his performance and admired his confidence.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Talent.” Another added, “How smoothly he is dancing,” and added a clap emoji in front of it. A third shared, “Wow, what a dance.” What do you think about this video?

