aespa's Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning make solo debuts on Instagram. Here's who has most followers so far

South Korean girl group aespa made their Instagram debut on Monday, ahead of attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for the first time ever. They will be the first K-pop group to attend Cannes. aespa comprises Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. (Also Read | BTS' V seen in Paris days after he was spotted with Jennie in city; fans make 'we love you Taehyung' trend on Twitter) aespa's Winter, Ningning, Giselle and Karina made their Instagram debut.

On Instagram, they shared group selfies for each of their first posts. All the four members, on Monday, debuted on the social media platform with personal accounts. In the pictures, all of them posed for mirror selfies dressed in black outfits.

Posing for a monochrome mirror selfie with the others, Ningning wrote on Instagram, "Its Ningning here." At the time of writing this article, she garnered 1.1 million followers. Apart from following Karina, Giselle, and Winter, she is also following aespa's official page.

Winter also posted a similar picture on her Instagram as she posed with her group members. She has a following of 1.2 million so far. However, she is only following her band members. Giselle shared another mirror selfie with her group members. She shared the first picture with the caption, "Happy?" So far, she has one million followers.

Ningning garnered 1.1 million followers.

Giselle shared another mirror selfie with her group members.

Winter has a following of 1.2 million so far.

Karina also posted a picture with her teammates as her first post.

Karina also posted a picture with her teammates as her first post. So far, she has over 1.3 million followers. Only Ningning and Giselle are following aespa's official account. Reacting to their debuts, fans showered their comments section with love and welcomed them. A person said, "Glad to see you here babe." "I love you princess you are the queen," read a comment.

aespa, formed by SM Entertainment, is one of the most successful South Korean girl groups. The band debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single Black Mamba. Their second single, Next Level, was released in May 2021 to widespread commercial success. It earned multiple accolades and Daesang awards.

In October 2021, aespa released their first extended play Savage and its lead single of the same name. Last year, aespa released their second extended play Girls. Their third extended play My World was released in May this year.

Earlier this month, aespa announced their Synk: Hyper Line tour starting from August 13 this year in the US. After US they will travel to Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, and England. Their tour will end in France in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON