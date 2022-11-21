Man who failed to get into IIM Bangalore delivers speech at the college, shares inspiring journey

It is often said that success comes through hard work, perseverance and determination. And this Instagram post by an influencer named Sharan Hegde aptly proves it. In his post, Sharan shared that he gave up on his IIM Bangalore dream three years ago because he failed to secure admission despite scoring 98 percent in CAT. He later prepared for US MBA colleges and made it to a top US college, only to drop out to try his luck in content creation. He further shared that he finally got into his dream college, IIM Bangalore, not as an MBA student but as a guest speaker.

Sharan Hegde shared pictures of himself standing at his dream college, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), with a detailed caption. “98% in CAT. No entry, better luck next time you GEM. 3.3 Mn followers. Guest speaker to 100+ women entrepreneurs at IIMB,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Sharan also shared that he gave up on IIM three years ago and the reason behind his decision. “3 years ago, I gave up on IIM, and now I am at IIM. As I stood on the stage with the mic in my sweaty palms, I had a big smile on my face. Why? Because until a year back, I thought my preparation for CAT was a waste of time,” Sharan added.

The influencer added that his journey was challenging as he juggled between internship and studies, gave weekly mock tests, and lived in Bangalore’s Indiranagar on a stipend of ₹5,000. He scored 98% but still couldn’t make it to his dream college. He then shifted his focus to US MBA colleges and got into Columbia. “I dropped out of that as well and eventually ended up giving a goddamn talk at the place where I wanted to go in the first place- IIMB. I smile because life has come full circle,” he further shared.

Sharan concluded his post with a very inspiring message. It reads, “Whatever happens, happens for good. You just need to know how to see it from a different perspective and make the best out of it. It’s your turn now. Let your hard work shine.”

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Since being shared three days ago, the Instagram post has received more than 2.7 lakh likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

“Inspiring as always my man,” posted an individual. “Such motivation watching you rise. Proud of you bro,” commented another. “This reminds me of the Abdul Kalam’s answer in an interview. He said, he wanted to join in airforce, so did aeronautical engineering, but, couldn’t get through. Later when he became The president, he learnt to fly! Universe grants your wish! Congratulations and best wishes!!!!” shared a third. “Picture represents Synonym for ‘success’,” remarked a fourth. Many also shared how enriching and motivating his session was.

