trending

Man does pull ups while hanging from a helicopter to create record. Watch

The video of the man doing pull ups, while hanging from a helicopter, was posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video by Guinness World Records, shows the man doing pull ups while hanging from a helicopter.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 11:47 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you follow the Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR)? Then there is a chance that you are aware of the various videos they share that capture people creating different records. Just like this video they recently posted that shows a man doing pull ups while hanging from a helicopter.

“Most pull ups from a helicopter in one minute, 23 by Roman Sahradyan,” the organisation wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a helicopter hovering in front of a man. Within moments, the man holds onto one of the landing slides of the aircraft as it slowly starts to fly. The video then shows the man doing pull ups awhile hanging from the helicopter in air.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post prompted people to share various kinds of comments. While some were impressed, others were curious as to why someone would try such a record. A few also claimed that they can easily break this record.

“This is so random,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think others can beat this,” expressed another. “Wow,” posted a third. “Why,” asked a fourth.

Roman Sahradyan hails from Armenia, reports a GWR blog. He completed the record on October 2, 2021. “Roman in a multiple record holder who dedicates this record attempt to the heroic men who fought in the 44 day Artsakh war,” the blog further explains.

What are your thoughts on this record?

