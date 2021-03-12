Home / Trending / Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter

The post prompted people to share hilarious reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The image shows a creation of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)

Have you ever come across those posts which are absolutely creative but also equally hilarious? If you know what we’re talking about, then this share will not come as a surprise to you but will surely leave you thoroughly entertained. It is a post which showcases how a man photoshoped his pictures to make it look like he is inside a fridge.

Taking to Twitter, a user of the platform called @SaeedDiCaprio shared the hilarious post. “My fridge has a screen so sometimes I get bored and photoshop myself to make it look like I’m in there,” he tweeted. The post is complete with two images of his creations.

Take a look at the post:

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7.5 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 74,000 retweets. This, however, is not the only tweet which has captured people’s attention. While replying to the same thread he shared some more posts which are equally, if not more, hilarious. Check out what he shared:

The Twitter user received a reply from the official Twitter profile of Samsung US. They tweeted:

People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on his fridge related post. There were some who also asked why the fridge has a screen.

What are your thoughts on the post?

twitter post

