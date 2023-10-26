Man finds insects inside makhana he ordered from Flipkart, company responds

A man took to X to share that he found tiny insects crawling inside a packet of makhana he ordered online. Having ordered it from Flipkart, he mentioned the company in his tweet and shared a series of pictures of the product. His post also received several replies from Flipkart.

“I ordered Farmley Premium Phool Makhana from #Flipkart. When I opened the package, I saw live bugs and little insects. It's horrible to go through this. Furthermore, there is no return policy for the product,” X user Siddharth Shah wrote along with his order number. The images he shared show tiny insects inside broken makhana pieces.

How did Flipkart respond?

Initially, the company shared a standardised response and also asked him to delete all the ‘order-specific details' from X. The conversation between the company and the customer went on for a bit. Finally, Shah shared an update and wrote, “Update: Flipkart has issued a refund for this order. Thanks everyone for all the support!”

Take a look at this post about insects in the makhana packet:

The post was shared on October 25. Since then, it has collected close to 83,000 views. The share has also accumulated more than 300 likes. People posed varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this post?

“Bro, never order food products from Flipkart. The same happened with me. They sent an expired item,” complained an X user. “Are you selling non-veg Makhana?” joked another.

“For non-returnable products, usually the companies ask to dispose of the item and they issue the refund. Try contacting them from different mediums like call or email. If still you are unable to connect with them, then contact your bank and dispute the charge,” suggested a third. “Few things are best bought offline,” wrote a fourth.

