Man finds Lego piece stuck in his nose for 26 years—wait till you hear how it came out

A US man claimed he had finally gotten rid of a Lego piece stuck in his nose for nearly 30 years. Yes, you read that right. 32-year-old Andi Norton, a resident of Arizona, in an Instagram reel, shared that he had "multiple breathing issues" growing up, including sleep apnea and asthma and recently he discovered why he was facing these issues. The US man explained how he discovered the Lego piece in his nose. (Instagram)

How did the Lego got stuck in his nose?

In the video, Norton stated that in the 1990s, at the age of "six or so," he pushed a Lego man piece up his nose. Later, when he panicked as he was not able to take out the piece, his mother used tweezers to take them out. While the two thought that his nose was clear, little did they know that a small piece would remain in his nostril for the following 26 years. (Also Read: Man's hoarse voice leads to discovery of massive heart condition, 15-hour surgery saves him)

How did he take it out?

Norton, in the now-viral video, shared that his doctor had suggested he blow his nose while showering. "I was in the shower. And my doctor has told me, with the dry, hot summer months, it's really helpful to blow your nose while you're in the shower because of the humidity of the steam and everything and today I blew my nose and low and behold a Lego shot out."

He added, "I feel like this Lego piece has been the culprit for the last 26 years. I am shooketh. I can breathe out of this side of my nose now, and it's fantastic. I haven't been able to do that since I was a child."

Watch the video shared by Norton here:

This post was shared at the beginning of September. Since the video was uploaded, it has gained more than 6,000 views and the share also has over 200 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and added their reactions. (Also Read: Cockroach enters sleeping man's nose, what happened next will leave you shocked)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Glad you got the Lego out, it was hurting my nose just thinking about it!"

Another Instagram user said, "OMG, my kid got a Lego stuck in his nose last year, and we had to go the ER. We wore our masks, and thankfully, he sneezed it out."

"That’s actually pretty clever thinking for a small kid to engineer a Lego man to try and get it to connect to the piece in your nose. Obviously, didn’t work, but still some advanced thinking in my opinion," shared someone else.