Man forced to work as cab driver after losing job due to ‘workplace politics and false allegations’

A LinkedIn post has revealed the story of a former corporate employee who has taken to working as a cab driver after losing his 25-year career to workplace politics. The post was shared by a passenger who sat in the man’s cab and heard his story.

A cab driver revealed that he spent 25 years in the corporate world. (Pexels/Representational Image)

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“25 Years in Corporate. Today, He Drives a Cab,” Anjali Singh headlined her LinkedIn post.

“I was flying from Ranchi to Bengaluru when the cab driver dropping me at the airport shared something that stayed with me long after the flight,” she explained.

From corporate job to cab driver

The driver told Singh that he spent 25 years in the corporate world. However, false allegations and workplace politics from a colleague led to him losing his job. Today, he is fighting for justice in the court.

“According to him, workplace politics and false allegations by a colleague led to him losing the career he had spent decades building. He is now fighting for justice in court. It’s been two years,” Anjali Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, to earn a living, the former employee had started driving a cab. He now earns one-fourth of what he used to earn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, to earn a living, the former employee had started driving a cab. He now earns one-fourth of what he used to earn. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said that the cab driver’s story made her realise how fleeting success can be.

“A career built over decades can sometimes be shaken in a matter of days. We spend years building skills, earning promotions, and proving ourselves. But sometimes things beyond our control can change everything,” she reflected.

Advice to young employees

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Singh, a Mumbai-based professional, also reflected on the emotional and financial toll that a sudden job loss can take. She ended her post by advising young employees to build an emergency fund and keep upskilling themselves.

“Your job is not your identity. Build savings before you think you need them. Keep learning new skills.

"Build a network beyond your workplace. And most importantly, treat people fairly. The way we treat others at work can change someone’s life forever,” she concluded.

(Also read:₹40,000/month IT job, doubles his earnings"> ‘Freedom nahi tha’: Cab driver quits ₹40,000/month IT job, doubles his earnings)

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