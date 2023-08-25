News / Trending / Man gave 100 crore donation cheque to Andhra Pradesh temple. His account had…

Man gave 100 crore donation cheque to Andhra Pradesh temple. His account had…

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 25, 2023 04:07 PM IST

A devotee has deposited a cheque for ₹100 crore in the temple in Andhra Pradesh. The temple committee was left in shock when they tried encashing it.

The image shows a picture of the cheque that was donated by a devotee at a temple in Andhra Pradesh. (HT File Photo)
The incident took place in Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Each day, thousands of devotees visit this temple and many of them make donations. Among them is the man named Varang Lakshmi Narasimha Devasthanam who wrote the cheque for 100 crore in the name of the temple.

In the cheque, the man first wrote 10 as donation. However, he then went on to add the exuberant amount. Initially, the temple authority was shocked to see the amount as no devotee has ever made such a large donation. However, little did they know that they were in for another shock. When they went to the bank to deposit it, they were informed that the man only had a balance of 17 in his account.

The temple authority announced that if this action was done deliberately by the devotee, then they will take proper action against him.

