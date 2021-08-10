Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Some videos available on the Internet have the ability to leave one with a warm feeling in their heart. This Reddit video showing a man’s heartfelt gesture towards a hairdresser is an apt example of that. We advise you to keep a box of tissues handy while taking a look at the video.

The clip originally shared on YouTube by Steven Schapiro. Titled “Asking Barbers To Cut One Hair, Then Tipping $500!”, the recording shows Schapiro going to various salons and getting a trim. However, one interaction won the hearts of many and was re-shared on Reddit under the subreddit ‘Made Me Smile’. The clip shows Schapiro giving a woman $500 tip for just a snip. What makes the video amazing is the woman’s reaction.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 9, the clip has amassed over 49,100 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens loved the gesture and showered their love for the clip in the comments section. While many expressed how heartwarming the moment was, others pointed out how a small token of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.

"’For a snip snip?!’- that’s my favourite line,” wrote a Reddit user. “Yes the guy is great but so is she! Such a generous soul. She needs money and yet still acknowledges the possibility of just doing favors for other people, and knowing the haircut was just a snip, she found it in her heart to say: no worries, no charge for it. I love it when good things happen to good people. She's a very kind person,” commented another. “So cool. I wish I had the extra money to do this for people,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?