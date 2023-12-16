Man in Bengaluru finds live snail in salad he ordered from Swiggy, company responds

A man’s order of a plate of salad from Swiggy came with a ‘topping’ that he never wanted or expected - a live snail. He took to X to share a video showing the snail resting on top of the veggies in the salad. His post soon prompted people to share varied comments, including a response from Swiggy.

X user Dhaval Singh wrote, “Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again! @SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this s*** doesn't happen to others. Bengaluru (sic) folks take note. Ughhhhh.” Along with the tweet he also shared a video.

The video opens to show a bowl filled with salad. A tiny snail is seen on top of some veggies. In the clip, the creature is also seen moving.

Singh also shared about this incident on his Reddit page. “Don't order from Leon's grill please Ordered a salad. Had a live f****** snail in the lettuce. Thankfully I noticed it. Never ordering from this place again. Utterly disgusted. Please don't order if possible from here. Even if you do, be careful when consuming food from outside,” he wrote.

Swiggy reached out to Singh on X and asked him to share the details of his order. The company also called it a “terrible” incident. Singh, while replying to a comment on Reddit, further informed about the action taken by Swiggy. “Raised an issue on Swiggy. First, they offered partial, but soon offered a full refund," he posted.

Take a look at this video of the snail in the salad:

The post was shared on December 16. Since then, the clip has collected more than 800 views. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

Here’s how X user reacted to the post:

“This is bad,” wrote an X user. “Actually, they included an add-on topping of sea-food @SwiggyCares at least maintain the quality experience for your genuine customers and refund his amount and offer some coupon code so he can order any new dish in terms of compensation,” added another. “That's outrageous! Nowadays Swiggy has become ignorant. A few days ago their delivery executive stole my order, and customer support confirmed the same. They took almost 20 days to refund and that too I had to enquire every day. Ugh! It was irritating,” claimed a third.

