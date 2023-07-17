Man in heels and skirt dances to White Brown Black, stuns netizens

The Punjabi song White Black and Brown was released in December 2022. It has since made waves online, with people listening to it on repeat and even playing it at parties. In fact, the song has become so popular that people are now sharing videos of themselves tapping their feet to its catchy tune. Now, a video of a man dancing in heels and a skirt to the song White Black Brown was shared on Instagram. Avvy Sra sang the song and also gave its music. Jaani composed the song and penned the lyrics along with Karan Aujla. The rap credit in the song goes to Karan Aujla.

Man in a skirt and heels dancing to White Brown Black. (Instagram/@chowenlai)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Your fella taking over @avvysra @karanaujla_official’s WHITE BROWN BLACK! POV: The unofficial cast and choreography of the official music video leaked!” wrote Mumbai-based artist En Lai while sharing the dance video on Instagram. The now-viral video showcases En Lai’s fiery dance moves to the song White Brown Black. As he dances, he leaves viewers mesmerised and wanting to dance along. It’s the kind of video you can watch repeatedly and never get tired of.

Watch the viral dance video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on May 24 on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

Asses Kaur dropped a comment on the video. She wrote, “Damn. This song and you.” An individual wrote, “You are amazing.” “I can’t walk in heels and our man is here dancing like there’s no friction at all,” expressed another. A third shared, “Them: Punjabi song pe heels choreography thodi hoti hai! Chow sir: hold my coffee.” “Damn! I’m speechless!” posted a fourth. A fifth added, “Slay! He ate it and left no crumbs.” “Still looking for my jaw that dropped after watching this,” joined a sixth. Did you like the dance video? If yes, which part of the video did you like the most?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Groom’s sister in saree dances to Sharara, wows viewers

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON