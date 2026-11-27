For five years, a man living in Dubai has been trying to fulfil a simple dream of presenting a handmade pencil sketch to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. His persistent efforts finally caught the attention of the royal, who responded to his Instagram video with a folded hands emoji.

Dubai's Crown Prince responded with a folded hands emoji to a man who had spent five years trying to gift him a portrait. (Instagram/mufeez_mk) more less

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The man, identified as Mohamed Mufeez, attended this year's Dubai Run on November 22, carrying the portrait in the hope of meeting the Crown Prince and personally handing over his artwork.

Five years of trying to meet Sheikh Hamdan

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Taking to Instagram, Mufeez shared a video showcasing the portrait and spoke about his numerous attempts to reach out to Sheikh Hamdan over the years.

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"Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, inshallah. I want to share something with you guys, which is this: the portrait of Highness of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum's portrait, which I have done my own hands. This is a pencil sketch which I have done before five years. So past five years, I was tried to, you know, gift this one to him, and I have tried in a several ways, which is I have submitted email, I have sent through the emails to gift this one to him, and anyhow if I able to got the chance," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite not getting an opportunity to meet the Crown Prince at the event, Mufeez remained hopeful and appealed to social media users for help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite not getting an opportunity to meet the Crown Prince at the event, Mufeez remained hopeful and appealed to social media users for help. {{/usCountry}}

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"Last video that I have posted, it doesn't gone well and, you know, some people supported me to mention his name and, you know, anyhow he's going to see it. I still have the hope, but I bring today for the Dubai Run. Usually he came, but today unfortunately he couldn't came. So I still have the hope. This video might, he might see one time. If you can comment downside, mention his name, so that inshallah one day, we will give it to him. And we'll meet."

(Also read: UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince praised for visiting mall amid regional tensions: ‘That’s how you reassure a nation’)

Crown Prince responds

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Sheikh Hamdan responded to the video with a folded hands emoji (🙏) in the comments section.

Watch the clip here:

While Mufeez is yet to personally present the portrait, his artwork has finally caught the Crown Prince's attention.

About Dubai Run

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According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), this year's Dubai Run brought together more than 310,000 participants on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The annual event is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan in 2017 to encourage people to undertake 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days. Participants could choose between two routes covering distances of 5km and 10km.