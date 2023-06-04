Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man lights up Instagram with semi-classical dance to Rang Lageya at Vrindavan's Kesi Ghat

Man lights up Instagram with semi-classical dance to Rang Lageya at Vrindavan’s Kesi Ghat

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 04, 2023 05:19 PM IST

This Instagram video that is slowly gaining traction online features a man dancing to the tunes of a popular song at Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan.

From hip-hop to classical and from impromptu to well-choreographed performances, dance videos have a knack for going viral on social media. Just like this video that is slowly gaining popularity online. In it, one can see a man dancing to the tunes of Rang Lageya at Kesi Ghat in Varanasi. Many were left in awe of his dance moves to the popular song.

Man showing his dance moves to Rang Lageya. (Instagram/@rahulsharma.rg)

The video was shared on Instagram by dancer Rahul Sharma. In the video, he can be seen dressed in a red and white coloured outfit, dancing to Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli’s Rang Lageya. Not just his moves but his expressions too captivates viewers. The video was posted with the caption, “POV: Krishna Rang. Relatable? When you feel his blessings.”

Watch the dance video below:

The video was shared on Instagram on May 13. It has since been viewed over 66,600 times and liked more than 8,600 times. Many even expressed their admiration through heartfelt comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Amazing,” wrote an individual. Another shared, “The urge to recreate this right now.” “Love the choreography,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “The way you feel.” “Omg....so beautiful,” posted a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Your expression and steps are amazing.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
dance video vrindavan its viral
