Man lives on an island all alone. Here’s what he does all day

The story of a man named Simon Parker who is living on an island all alone has gone viral. An ex-Royal Air Force aircraft engineer, Parker is currently residing at - and is the warden of - Flat Holm, an island off the Welsh coast, UK. Not just that, he is also the landlord of the only pub on the island.

Why did Parker decide to stay on the island?

The image shows Simon Parker who lives all alone in Flat Holm, an island. (X/@Flatholmers)

The 38-year-old was offered the position by the Cardiff Harbour Authority and he considered it as an opportunity that he “couldn’t pass up”, reports the BBC. The loss of a close friend pushed him to make this change in his life. So, he decided to reside on this island that has no water or electricity.

"I was searching for somewhere that felt like home when, really, it wasn't a place as such, loss was inside and I needed to find that again,” Parker said to the BBC. Furthermore, he added that this change in his life has been "rewarding and so beautiful".

"On the mainland, we just take everything for granted. If you need food you just go to the shop. If you need water, you just turn on a tap. Living on an island the sustainability of all this is quite tricky. For me, Flat Holm is kind of like a microcosm for how I look at the world,” he also shared.

What does he do on the island?

It is natural for you to wonder how he spends his time. Turns out, he works towards the preservation of the island. He also spends his day birdwatching. Furthermore, he engages in arrangements to prepare the island for different seasons. Not to forget, he also essays the roles of being a handyman, a barman, and an occasional tour guide.

Here’s what Parker has to say about his new life:

"Not many people get to say they live somewhere as cool as this. I'm kind of on my own so there is some apprehension there but I just love challenges,” he told the BBC. "I'm no longer a filthy mainlander, I am a filthy islander,” he added.

“Being able to walk out my front door and be met with all this noise from the birds gives me a boost. I know for my own personal well-being I need time in nature. I've always loved being in remote places, although I'm only four miles from Cardiff, sometimes it can seem like a million,” he further explained.

“I’m excited about meeting the wide variety of people who visit and hearing their stories, the change through the seasons, seeing the wildlife come and go, helping people understand the importance of our rare habitats, slowing the pace of life and living more purposefully,” Parker also said to Cardiff Harbour Authority when he decided to work as Flat Holm’s warden.

