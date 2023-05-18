US man lives underwater for over 74 days, creates record. Watch

A researcher in the US recently broke the record for living underwater for over 74 days. Joseph Dituri, however, is not done with his experiment yet. Despite making the record, he is still continuing living underwater at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. The image shows the man who created record by living underwater.(Instagram/@drdeepsea)

Dituri, who goes by Dr Deep Sea on social media, regularly shares videos of his underwater adventure on Instagram. After breaking the record too, he posted a video to share about his experience and future plans. The clip captures his living conditions below the surface of the water.

What Dituri has to say about creating the record?

“Today is record breaking day 73 living underwater. I’m humbled that my curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire — not only for generations to come — but for scientists around the globe who study life undersea and how the human body functions when in extreme environments. And while breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn’t end here. I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery,” he wrote while sharing the video.

What's it like to live underwater?

The video opens to show Dituri explaining when and how he started his experiment. It then shows the habitat below the water where he is staying. As the video progresses, people also get to see incredible underwater creatures swimming around the habitat.

Watch the video:

The video’s comments section got flooded with numerous replies from people across the world. While some were curious about Dituri's daily routine, others wished him good luck for the future.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Congrats, how did you sleep or use the bathroom cause 73 days?” asked an Instagram user. “We are in a dry habitat with a restroom and a bed,” Dituri replied. “Congratulations for beating the world record. We are so excited for you and all the changes you’ll be making in the world!!” expressed another. “Wow. How are you feeling,” posted a third. “Amazing,” Dituri replied. “So while you’re living down there do you watch movies or what do you do in your free time when you aren’t doing research/work?” wondered a fourth. “Little free time... When I do, I write the sequel to my Novel... Which was called ‘secrets in depth’,” wrote Dituri in reply.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received close to 2,100 likes. The clip is also being re-shared by netizens across different social media platforms.