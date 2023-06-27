Man makes ‘Birkin' bag for girlfriend, people say he's 'boyfriend of the year'

At some point, many have wished to purchase luxury bags. Some even have thought of gifting them to their loved ones. However, the cost of purchasing such high-end bags can be exorbitant. So, when a man realised how expensive a bag can be, he decided to make a ‘Birkin’ bag from scratch for his girlfriend.

Man makes ‘Birkin' bag for girlfriend.(Instagram/@ Alexander Sway)

Instagram user Alexander Sway posted a video on Instagram where he shared how his girlfriend always jokes that she wants a Berkin bag for their anniversary. However, after finding out that the Birkin bag costs $1,00,000 (approximately ₹81 lakhs) he decided to make it on his own. In the video, he shows how he made a 'Birkin' bag at home.

Watch part one of the video here:

In the second part of the video, he demonstrates the gradual formation of the bag. He also shares his experience of undertaking this project and the mistakes he made in the process. At the end of the clip, you can see his girlfriend's reaction.

These videos were shared on May 2. Since being posted, they have gained significant traction. Many also liked and commented on the videos.

Here’s what people had to say about this bag:

An individual wrote, "This is so sweet! So much thought and effort! Someone hire him!" A second added, "This is the sweetest gift. It’s more than a bag it represents you and your dedication to your relationship!" "That’s awesome for your first bag!" shared a third. A fourth commented, "Boyfriend of the year. So awesome this is."

