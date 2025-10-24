Man narrates how he narrowly escaped accident on Bengaluru-Hyderabad road, shares video

A man narrowly escaped an accident on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway, highlighting the risks posed by the careless driving of private travel buses. The terrifying incident unfolded around 4:30 AM, putting several lives at risk. The footage was posted by user @Chandra4Bharat on the microblogging platform X.

How social media reacted

''I find multiple issues- Stupid truck deciding to stop(?) or go so slow in the left lane, slow moving truck on the right lane, bus overtaking from the left lane and unfortunately, you were too close to the bus and were tailgating. But count yourself lucky that you, '' a user on platform X said.

'' How often do authorities inspect these private travel buses for safety compliance?'' a second user said.

'' Lives are never guaranteed — be it in a bus, train, or flight. But over the last 3–4 years, I’ve personally found train travel to be a lot more comfortable and safer compared to buses. Most bus drivers these days drive quite rashly, and many operators still manage with just one driver for an entire trip. Ideally, every interstate or long-distance bus, regardless of the distance, should have at least two drivers and a conductor onboard, '' a third user mentioned.

Kurnool bus tragedy

A devastating bus fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district claimed the lives of 20 passengers on Friday morning. As per the police, another 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries amid the incident.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 am, when the bus, belonging to Kaveri Travels, travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with approximately 44 passengers, rammed into a motorcycle on National Highway 44, close to the outskirts of Kurnool city.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.