Man online shopping for underwear accidentally shares screen with colleagues, see how they react

Numerous individuals have experienced various instances of embarrassment in their online workplace setups. Whether it's a typo in a text message or mistakenly presenting the wrong slide to colleagues, occasional mishaps can put employees in awkward situations. Recently, a man encountered a similar incident during an online meeting when he accidentally shared the wrong screen in his meeting while shopping for underwear.

Man online shopping for underwear shares screen with workers.(Twitter/@Aman)

Twitter user Aman shared their ordeal on the microblogging platform. “Guys, please pray for me,” wrote Aman in the tweet. A snapshot in the tweet shows how he shared his screen while shopping for underwear. The image also has the reaction of his colleagues.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed by more than one lakh people. The share also has over 1800 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “So you thought of taking a screenshot of this during that tense situation. Great presence of mind bro.” A second shared, “Hahaha this has to be the most embarrassing thing." A third posted, "It’s fine, I would probably be happy that people have something funny to talk about after the meeting." "Happened with me also once, accidentally unmuted my mic and was arguing with mom over bhindi and breakfast, prof and my classmates heard it. Aman naam walo ka luck kharab hai," wrote a fourth.

