Man out of work for 8 months shares advice for those wanting to quit their jobs: ‘Sitting at home is more stressful’

A man who has been unable to work for the past eight months following an accident has shared a message for people who often feel like quitting their jobs. Drawing from his own experience, he said that while work comes with stress and pressure, being at home without a job can be even more difficult.

A man said eight months without work had made him realise that job stress was easier to handle. (Instagram/figuringlife.in)

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(Also read: Bengaluru founder breaks down why young people in India are frustrated: ‘Can’t find meaningful work’)

The man, identified as Abhishek, shared a video on his Instagram account @figuringlife.in, reflecting on how his perspective towards work changed after spending months away from his job.

‘Listen to me very carefully’

"Look, if you have a job and you don't feel like working, listen to me very carefully. I have been working for the past four years, and for the past eight months, I haven't been working, meaning I haven't been doing anything. I'm just sitting at home. Why am I sitting at home? Because eight months ago, I had a minor accident. The accident was minor, but my bed rest dragged on for a very long time, which is why I’ve been at home for the past eight months," Abhishek said.

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{{^usCountry}} Comparing the stress of having a job with being out of work, he added, "And I'm telling you the truth, brother: however much stress you might feel while working, you will feel way more stress sitting at home." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparing the stress of having a job with being out of work, he added, "And I'm telling you the truth, brother: however much stress you might feel while working, you will feel way more stress sitting at home." {{/usCountry}}

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"I have felt this myself. I’ve experienced the stress of working, and over the past eight months, I’ve experienced the stress of sitting at home. And I'm telling you honestly, you can tolerate the stress of working, but you won't be able to tolerate the stress of being at home. So whatever work you are doing, keep doing it. Don't wish to just get rid of that job."

What he said about quitting a job

In the caption accompanying the video, Abhishek explained that while having a job means dealing with targets, deadlines, work pressure and managers, not working comes with a different set of worries.

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He said losing a daily routine, uncertainty about the future and financial pressure can eventually make people start questioning themselves.

However, Abhishek clarified that he was not suggesting people should continue working in toxic jobs. "If your job is mentally draining you, make a change. But don’t assume that quitting your job automatically means your life will become peaceful," he wrote.

Instead, he suggested people think about the kind of work that could make their lives better rather than simply trying to escape their current jobs.

Watch the clip here:

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How did social media react?

The post received several reactions, with users sharing their own thoughts about work and unemployment. One person wrote, "Being unemployed brings a different kind of stress." Another commented, "A job gives you more than just a salary."

"This is actually a very practical perspective," read another reaction, while a fourth user said, "Quitting without a plan can make things harder."

(Also read: Woman says being jobless can build resilience despite ‘brutal’ mental stress: ‘Nothing can break you anymore’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)