Man owns 11 YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers, sets world record

Raising the bar higher and shattering his own record, a British man named Jack Welsh has earned a world record title for the 'Most YouTube Channels with over 100,000 subscribers owned by an individual'. Jack Welsh broke his previous record to earn the Guinness World Records title.

"Broke my World Record again, the description on Guinness' website looks amazing," an elated Jack wrote while sharing an image on Twitter. The image shows the names of his YouTube channels that have crossed over one lakh subscribers.

According to a blog post by Guinness World Records, Jack Welsh holds 11 YouTube channels that have over one lakh subscribers. Some of his YouTube channels are JackSucksAtPopUpPirate, SamSmellsOfApricots, JackSucksAtGeography, JackSucksAtLife, Jack Massey Welsh, JackSucksAtClips, and i.

One of his YouTube channels has an unusually long name - JACKSEPICYOUTUBECHANNELFULLOFFUNTIMESANDFUNHIRICKXHASNOTHINGONMEIAMTHESUPERIORCHANNELIHAVEMORECHARACTERSTHANALLOFJACKSYOUTUBECHANNELSCOMBINEDHAHAHAHAIHAVEMORECHARACTERSTHANJACKSUCKSATLIFEJACKSUCKSATSTUFFJACKMASSEYWELSHJACKSUCKSATGEOGRAPHYJACKSUCKSATCLIPSSAMSMELLSOFAPRICOTSJACKSUCKSATPOPUPPIRATEETCETCIMAGINETHISONAPLAYBUTTONJESUSCHRISTBTWPLEASESUBSCRIBETHANKYOUVERYMUCHHIRICKXxXxXX.

Take a look at his Twitter post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and 48 retweets. The world record has prompted people to flock to the comments section to express their thoughts.

"And his newest one named: i," shared a Twitter user. "Why do you need so many?" inquired another. "I can't believe you've done that again. It'll be 12 if JSAE finally hits 100k," pointed a third.

Guinness World Records has also shared Jack's world record post. "That's our boy," they wrote with a smiley with face hearts emoticon. The share has received over 40 likes and four retweets.

What are your thoughts on this world record set by Jack Welsh?