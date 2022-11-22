Home / Trending / Man pats his wife as she rests her head in his lap, netizens say it's true love

Man pats his wife as she rests her head in his lap, netizens say it's true love

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 02:04 PM IST

The video that captures a man patting his wife as she rests her head in his lap was posted on Twitter.

ByArfa Javaid

Love has no conditions, boundaries or time, and a video doing the rounds on social media platforms proves just that. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a man lovingly patting his wife’s forehead as she rests her head in his lap. The video is melting hearts online and is bound to have the same effect on you.

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @Gulzar_sahab. “The companion is one who is with you in every journey,” read the caption of the video when translated from Hindi to English. It also accompanies a heart and a smiling face with three hearts emoticon. The video opens to show a man sitting on the kerb while his wife is resting her head in his lap at what appears to be a bus stand. As the video progresses, he holds his wife’s hand and later adjusts it to make her feel more comfortable. What makes it even more endearing to watch is that the man is giving his wife an affectionate pat throughout the video.

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 56,300 views. It has also accumulated several comments from netizens.

“A heart-touching video,” posted an individual. “It’s true love,” commented another. “Great. Heart warming,” shared a third. “Video of the era,” shared a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

