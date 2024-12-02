Man pets a frightened baby cobra barehanded in viral video: ‘This is terrifying’

Cobras, revered and feared in equal measure, are among nature's most fascinating creatures. Videos of these snakes frequently go viral as they evoke both awe and curiosity. A recent clip of a man petting a baby cobra with his bare hands has now caught the internet's attention, sparking a flurry of reactions. Man pet a baby cobra barehanded in viral video, sparking mixed reactions online. (Instagram/world_of_snakes_)

The viral moment

The video, shared on Instagram by the account "World of Snakes," captures a heart-stopping interaction. It features a man using his bare hand to gently pet a baby cobra. The tiny reptile, visibly alarmed, writhes cautiously while the man holds it delicately. Despite its small size, the cobra’s alert behaviour is a reminder of its dangerous nature.

Take a look here at the clip:

Within days, the clip amassed over 1.4 million views and a wave of comments. Many were amazed by the man’s daring act, while others criticised the interaction for possibly stressing the snake.

Internet reacts: Awe and warnings

Reactions to the clip were as varied as the emotions it evoked. One user remarked, “Incredible! Such a rare moment of trust between man and snake.” Another chimed in with admiration, saying, “This is so beautiful, but I wouldn’t dare try it!”

Not all comments were supportive, with some raising alarms. A user cautioned, “That baby cobra might look harmless, but it’s still dangerous. Be careful!” Another sceptical viewer added, “This might be staged, but it’s still risky behaviour.”

Some viewers were quick to express their fascination, with one noting, “Cobras are truly amazing creatures, but this man has nerves of steel!” Others were less optimistic, warning, “This could go wrong in a split second. Not worth the risk!”

Throwback to another viral snake video

This isn’t the first time cobras have charmed netizens. In a previously viral video, a man was seen holding a king cobra egg as a tiny snake hatched out. The sight of the newborn flicking its tongue while wriggling out of the shell captivated viewers, blending fear with fascination.

Watch the clip here:

Such videos continue to ignite debates about the ethics of human-animal interactions. While they highlight the beauty of nature, they also underscore the importance of respecting wildlife in its natural habitat.